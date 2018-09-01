The Raiders made waves on Saturday morning, shipping All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack to the Bears in exchange for two first-round picks. And based on the reaction from players across the NFL, it doesn't look like the Raiders made a popular move.

Two key Oakland veterans took to Twitter in reaction to Mack's trade. Quarterback Derek Carr and linebacker Bruce Irvin both weighed in on the deal.

No way — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) September 1, 2018

This is the sucky part of this business... Mornings like this, but we have a season to play and games to win!! #RaiderNation we feel your pain trust me but we need you next Monday night! 💀 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) September 1, 2018

No fucking way — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) September 1, 2018

It wasn't just Raiders personnel that weighed in. Jaguars corner Jalen Ramsey offered his thoughts on the Mack trade and upcoming contract extension.

K Mack to the Bears & a new deal otw? 👀 sheesh — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 1, 2018

Mack will suit up for his new team on Sept. 9 when the Bears travel to Green Bay for a Sunday night matchup with the Packers. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.