Players React to Raiders Shipping Khalil Mack

Raiders players seemed less than pleased with the Khalil Mack trade. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 01, 2018

The Raiders made waves on Saturday morning, shipping All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack to the Bears in exchange for two first-round picks. And based on the reaction from players across the NFL, it doesn't look like the Raiders made a popular move.

Two key Oakland veterans took to Twitter in reaction to Mack's trade. Quarterback Derek Carr and linebacker Bruce Irvin both weighed in on the deal.

 

 

It wasn't just Raiders personnel that weighed in. Jaguars corner Jalen Ramsey offered his thoughts on the Mack trade and upcoming contract extension. 

Mack will suit up for his new team on Sept. 9 when the Bears travel to Green Bay for a Sunday night matchup with the Packers. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.

 

