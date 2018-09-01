Raiders players seemed less than pleased with the Khalil Mack trade.
The Raiders made waves on Saturday morning, shipping All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack to the Bears in exchange for two first-round picks. And based on the reaction from players across the NFL, it doesn't look like the Raiders made a popular move.
Two key Oakland veterans took to Twitter in reaction to Mack's trade. Quarterback Derek Carr and linebacker Bruce Irvin both weighed in on the deal.
No way— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) September 1, 2018
This is the sucky part of this business... Mornings like this, but we have a season to play and games to win!! #RaiderNation we feel your pain trust me but we need you next Monday night! 💀— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) September 1, 2018
No fucking way— Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) September 1, 2018
It wasn't just Raiders personnel that weighed in. Jaguars corner Jalen Ramsey offered his thoughts on the Mack trade and upcoming contract extension.
K Mack to the Bears & a new deal otw? 👀 sheesh— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 1, 2018
Mack will suit up for his new team on Sept. 9 when the Bears travel to Green Bay for a Sunday night matchup with the Packers. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.