The Detroit Lions are reportedly trading offensive tackle Corey Robinson to the Carolina Panthers for an undisclosed draft pick, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The Panthers have suffered several injuries to their starting offensive line with left tackle Matt Kalil and right tackle Daryl Williams both dealing with knee injuries. Robinson was reportedly on the Lions roster bubble and now will have a chance for more playing time.

The 26-year-old was a 2015 seventh-round draft pick by Detroit. He started in seven games as a reserve in 2017.

