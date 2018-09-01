Ravens Rookie Backup Kicker Kaare Vedvik Hospitalized With Head Injuries

Vedvik was reportedly found injured in East Baltimore on Saturday morning.

By Kaelen Jones
September 01, 2018

Ravens rookie backup kicker Kaare Vedvik was hospitalized and treated for head injuries on Saturday morning, the team confirmed.

In a statement, Baltimore said that the club is monitoring the situation.

According to The Baltimore Sun, Vedvik was treated at Maryland Shock Trauma Center after being found injured in East Baltimore. He was listed as being in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon.

Police told The Baltimore Sun's Justin Fenton that Vedvik was found at 4 a.m. with upper-body injuries. Fenton also reported that Vedvik's injuries are consistent with assault. An investigation into the situation is being conducted.

This preseason, Vedvik, a 24-year-old from Norway, went 7-for-8 on field-goal attempts. He went 3-for-3 and connected on a 56-yarder in the Ravens' preseason finale.

