Ravens rookie backup kicker Kaare Vedvik was hospitalized and treated for head injuries on Saturday morning, the team confirmed.

In a statement, Baltimore said that the club is monitoring the situation.

Statement on P/K Kaare Vedvik. pic.twitter.com/qwDCR3PUrs — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 1, 2018

According to The Baltimore Sun, Vedvik was treated at Maryland Shock Trauma Center after being found injured in East Baltimore. He was listed as being in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon.

Police told The Baltimore Sun's Justin Fenton that Vedvik was found at 4 a.m. with upper-body injuries. Fenton also reported that Vedvik's injuries are consistent with assault. An investigation into the situation is being conducted.

This preseason, Vedvik, a 24-year-old from Norway, went 7-for-8 on field-goal attempts. He went 3-for-3 and connected on a 56-yarder in the Ravens' preseason finale.