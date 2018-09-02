42 Fantasy Football Team Names, Some of Which Might Not Even Be Awful

Need a name for your fantasy football team? We have you covered. 

By The SI Staff
September 02, 2018

You’ve done all your research, you’ve haggled with your friends over the most convenient time to draft, you’ve slammed your fists in frustration as the player you wanted went off the board, and you’ve finally assembled your fantasy football team. Now all you need is a name. 

A good name is an underrated part of the fantasy football experience. Maybe your league offers a consolation prize for the best name, or maybe it just helps you save face when your squad flounders miserably. Either way, we’re here to help you out with some ideas. Some of them (or maybe more than some) probably aren’t any good. But you can’t complain because we’re just giving them away for free. 

• Post Mahomes

• Big Riddick Energy

• Hey Darnold

• Gurley Fries

• Fournette Battle Royale

• Bilal Guys

• Sony Michel’s high school reunion

• Fuller House

• Gore: Ragnarok

• The Ballage Dropout

• Alfred Blue (Da Ba Dee)

• Golden Tate Warriors

• Sanu Pornographers

• This Land is Courtland

• Imagine Brogans

• Kerryon My Wayward Son

• Rashaad Penny For Your Thoughts

• Absolute Kelvin

Jack Doyle Rules!

• John Brown’s Body

• Enunwa Ya Business

• The Artist Formerly Known as Mitch

• Gesicki Beats

• Every Week Is Chark Week

• Diners, Drive-ins and Diggs

• Nathan Peterman For You

• Forgive and Fournette

• Kamara Police

• Kiss From A Rosen

• Dak That Azz Up

• Pryor Experience

• Jaquizz Bowl Champs

• Three’s A Crowder

• Le’Veon Quotidien

• I Like Wil Lutz and I Cannot Lie

• Pot Kittle Black

• Knuck if You Javorius

• Enunwa of the State

• Agholord of the Rings

• Kenny Stills and Nash

• Kenny Stills Nash and Young

• Beasley is our King

