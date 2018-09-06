The NFL will return after a seven-month absence with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The opening-night battle will be a rematch of last year's NFC playoffs. Philadelphia defeated Atlanta 15-10 at Lincoln Financial Field in the divisional round and claimed its first of three postseason victories. Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles will get the nod under center for the Eagles, filling in for Carson Wentz, who continues to recover from a torn ACL in December.

Atlanta enters Thursday's matchup with Super Bowl expectations of its own. The Falcons have reached the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. The Falcons played in Super Bowl LI but lost to the New England Patriots. Matt Ryan will get his 10th opening-day start as Atlanta's quarterback.

Here's how to watch Thursday's matchup.

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Eagles: at Buccaneers 9/16; vs. Colts 9/23; at Titans 9/30

Falcons: vs. Panthers (9/16); vs. Saints (9/23); vs. Bengals (9/30)