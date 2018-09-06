What Channel is the Eagles vs. Falcons Game On Tonight?

The season opener between Philadelphia and Atlanta will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 06, 2018

The NFL will return after a seven-month absence with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The opening-night battle will be a rematch of last year's NFC playoffs. Philadelphia defeated Atlanta 15-10 at Lincoln Financial Field in the divisional round and claimed its first of three postseason victories. Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles will get the nod under center for the Eagles, filling in for Carson Wentz, who continues to recover from a torn ACL in December. 

Atlanta enters Thursday's matchup with Super Bowl expectations of its own. The Falcons have reached the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. The Falcons played in Super Bowl LI but lost to the New England Patriots. Matt Ryan will get his 10th opening-day start as Atlanta's quarterback.

Here's how to watch Thursday's matchup. 

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Eagles: at Buccaneers 9/16; vs. Colts 9/23; at Titans 9/30

Falcons: vs. Panthers (9/16); vs. Saints (9/23); vs. Bengals (9/30)

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)