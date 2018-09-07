Falcons Safety Keanu Neal Out for the Season With Knee Injury

Falcons safety Keanu Neal suffered a knee injury during Thursday night's game against the Eagles, and is now out for the season.

By Jenna West
September 07, 2018

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, the team announced Friday.

Neal suffered a knee injury in the Falcons' 18-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night. He was injured in the first half on a non-contact play. Neal left the field with medical staff but returned to the game. 

The 23-year-old exited the game again in the third quarter, and the Falcons announced that he would be out for the remainder of the contest. 

Last season Neal had 116 combined tackles and one interception in 16 games. The Falcons drafted Neal with the 17th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

