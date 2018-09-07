The first full week of the NFL is finally here, and Sports Illustrated is introducing a new weekly Tip Sheet to help you prepare for each week's games. The comprehensive, printable PDF guide gives you everything you need to know about Week 1 in the NFL, highlighting Best Bets and giving you analytical looks at each week's matchups.

Get informed with our weekly Tip Sheet before placing your bets.

For best viewing results (desktop): Click 'Open' above in the bottom right corner, download the PDF and print out the complete guide.