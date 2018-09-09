Prior to acquiring Tyrod Taylor from the Bills, the Browns reportedly reached out to another AFC team about trading for its starting quarterback.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports Cleveland tried to trade for Andrew Luck around the trade deadline last season, but the Colts declined.

At the time when the Browns reached out about a potential deal, Luck was still nursing a shoulder injury that ended up keeping him sidelined for the entire 2017 campaign.

Instead of making a deal for Luck, Cleveland tried to work out a trade with the Bengals for quarterback A.J. McCarron, but the Browns failed to notify the league with the proper paperwork prior to the deadline.

Indianapolis opens its 2018 season with Luck under center against the Bengals, and the Browns are playing the Steelers in Week 1 with Taylor as their signal caller.