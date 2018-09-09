Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell reacted with one emoji after his team tied the Browns 21–21 on Sunday to open the NFL season.

Bell is in the middle of a contract dispute with Pittsburgh and missed Week 1 because he did not report to the Steelers before Saturday's 4 p.m. deadline.

Following the tie, Bell tweeted:

James Conner started in Bell's place, and quickly made an impact. Conner had 31 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns. On Conner's first career touchdown, the offensive line that has been critical of Bell mobbed his replacement.

The 23-year-old Conner was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. In his first season last year, Conner recorded 144 yards in 14 games.

Bell isn't happy with Pittsburgh placing him on the franchise tag for the second consecutive season, and he has continued his holdout. Bell would earn $14.45 million this season.

The 26-year-old forfeited his first game check worth $853,000.