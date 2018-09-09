One of the most exciting parts of Week 1 is that we get to see rookies make their NFL debuts. We will track some notable rookies in action for Week 1 and update this post throughout the day.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

Giants vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Barkley got off to a slow start with six carries for 12 yards in the first quarter.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

Raves vs. Bills, 1 p.m. Sunday

Joe Flacco got the start for the Ravens at quarterback, but Jackson has been used in the first half—either split out wide or taking direct snaps with the chance to run the ball.

Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

Browns vs. Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Both Duke Johnson and Carlos Hyde got carries before Nick Chubb.

Denzel Ward, CB, Browns

Browns vs. Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

The fourth overall pick intercepted Ben Roethlisberger twice in the first half.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns

Browns vs. Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Mayfield will start the season on the bench, as Tyrod Taylor gets the start for the Browns.

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

Bills at Ravens, 1 p.m. Sunday

Allen will start the season on the bench, as Nathan Peterman gets the start for the Bills.

Royce Freeman, RB, Broncos

Broncos vs. Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. Sunday

Josh Rosen, QB, Cardinals

Cardinals vs. Redskins, 4:25 p.m. Sunday

Rosen will start the season on the bench, as Sam Bradford gets the start for the Cardinals

Sam Darnold, QB, Jets

Jets at Lions, 7:10 p.m. ET Monday

Darnold will become the youngest starting QB in NFL history when he gets the Week 1 start on Monday night.

Kerryon Johnson, RB, Lions

Lions vs. Jets, 7:10 p.m. Monday

