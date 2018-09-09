Saquon Barkley was bottled up by the Jaguars defense for much of his NFL debut on Sunday but burst through for his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Barkley shrugged off two Jacksonville defenders before bumping to the outside and sprinting down the right sideline. The Penn State product found the end zone 68 yards later, bringing the Giants crowd to its feet.

Watch Barkley's run below.

The No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft, Barkley had just 37 yards on 16 carries prior to the touchdown run. But his burst up the sideline showed why New York selected him in April's draft.