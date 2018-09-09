Reacting and overreacting to everything that happened on Sunday afternoon. Get the full Sunday breakdown from Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling on The Monday Morning NFL Podcast. Subscribe to The MMQB Podcasts now and it will be in your feed first thing Monday morning

Things That Made Me Giddy

FitzMagic, Turning Back the Clock to a Couple of Specific and Sporadic Moments From Earlier This Decade: We’ve gotten a little carried away with Ryan Fitzpatrick in the past, so let’s not get fooled again, but he just lit that Saints defense on fire. The Bucs were at risk of falling off the face of the Earth early on, with no Jameis Winston and a tough early slate. Considering the upgraded defensive line (which was better on Sunday), and now a divisional road win under their belts, you can slide Tampa back into “darkhorse” status in the NFC.

Kirk Cousins, Recognizing New Teammates and Throwing the Ball to Them: A couple of nice touchdown throws dropped in against tight coverage. It was a good start. (Though, of course, no one will care what happens until January.)

Andrew Luck: He was sharp, and he absorbed a couple of big hits. If Jack Doyle doesn’t get Fejedelem’d (as the young people say), there’s a good chance Luck completes that fourth-quarter comeback.

James Conner Is a Nice Story!: In case you forgot. Which you probably didn’t.

Also, How ‘Bout that Ramon Foster Pull and Kick on Conner’s First NFL TD: Myles Garrett reacted like a man who just filled his bowl with Golden Grahams and then realized he was out of milk.

Vikings Goal-Line Stand Forever: Four stops inside the 4-yard line, culminating with Harrison Smith stripping Alfred Morris on a second-and-goal at the 1. And that was at the end of a 14-play drive, when the defense is supposed to be gassed.

Harrison Smith: An INT, a sack, a fumble recovery, but one fewer touchdown than Clayton Fejedelem.

Denzel Ward, Instincts of a 47-Year Veteran: Nice play on his first career pick, falling off his man and catching Ben Roethlisberger searching for Antonio Brown. (Second INT was a ball that went through Jesse James’s hands; I give Ward zero credit on the tote board I keep in my basement.) It’s tough to get a great read on him because of the ridiculous weather conditions in his favor, but Ward seemed to hold up pretty well throughout on Sunday.

Adam Vinatieri From Downtown Again: A 51-yarder to end the first half for the 45-year-old, 23-year veteran. And it gave everyone a chance to break out all that research work about “When Vinatieri made his NFL debut, Player X was age X/not born.” My research team dug up one of those, and I think it’s a gem: When Adam Vinatieri made his NFL debut, America was just 220 years old.

Trent Brown on Brady’s Blindside: Jadeveon Clowney isn’t exactly the kind of edge burner who would give him fits—stylistically, this was a good matchup for Brown—but still, pretty good debut.

Joe Flacco-to-Nick Boyle Forever: O.K. Apparently this will continue to be a thing, which is fine. Three catches for 40 yards on the opening, scoring drive for Boyle.

Flacco Done Good For Real, By the Way: He’s still unnecessarily drifting as he throws despite a lack of pressure, but he picked up where he left off in the second half of last season, and it seems the Lamar Jackson Era in Baltimore will probably have to wait a year.

Josh Gordon Takes Candy From Baby: His touchdown over backup CB Cameron Sutton was a reminder that, when he’s on the field, Gordon is easily among the five most talented receivers in football.

Ball Skills, Brought to You By Tyrann Mathieu: Heck of a shoestring pick on a tipped ball that required a quick adjustment.

Reports: Everyone Attempted to Trade for Everyone In the Past Year: That’s mostly what I picked up from the pre-game shows.

Regrets

This Browns Offense: [audible sigh]. If they can get six giveaways from an opponent every week, they might one day be able to win a home game with that “attack.” I can’t reiterate this enough: If you are a professional football team, and your your opponent gives it away six times in your building, it doesn’t matter what your recent history is: Win the game. This isn’t progress.

I Shame You As Well, Roethlisberger, Conner, Jesse James, Etc.: You’re facing a team that showed no interest in scoring points. Protect the dang ball!

Jimmy Garoppolo, You Handsome, Gorgeous, Beautiful Fool: Well, he was bound to lose at some point, and when an already short-handed group of skill position players (the absence of Jerick McKinnon was big) lost Marquise Goodwin early on, that became a nearly impossible task on the road in Minnesota.

The Soft Tissue of Leonard Fournette: You have to worry about him holding up considering his violent running style and the fact that the Jaguars do nothing but ram it up the A and B gaps. A bad hammy is an ominous start to his second season.

Ereck Flowers: Calais Campbell ate his lunch on the first play, resulting in a tripping penalty, which seemed a little too on-the-nose for the beleaguered left tackle-turned-beleaguered right tackle. In Flowers’s defense, the holding penalty that erased a big gain two plays later was in part due to Eli Manning unexpectedly flushing out of the pocket. Still, Pat Shurmur must be asking himself: Are the Giants better off draping a jersey over a pile of lightly soiled laundry, which would give them similar value in pass protection but without the penalties.

Bodyweight, Man: Get used to it, pass rushers. It’s one dicey rule, though.

The Bills’ Offensive Line: They should petition the NFL to play a 12th offensive player, because as it stands they can not function against NFL defenses with that front five.

Holy Crap, There’s Another Commercial With The Fixx’s “Saved By Zero”?!?!?!: (Fidelity, maybe? I only caught it once.) It would seem the long national nightmare of a decade ago is going to be revived. I can’t overemphasize how important this is. Write your congressman.

Nick Chubb in Blitz Pick-Up: On a second quarter play, he tried to block Jon Bostic with all the urgency of when you wake up on the couch at 5 a.m. and feel around in the dark for the remote because Adult Swim has switched back over to Cartoon Network.

Odell vs. Ramsey Looked Like a Draw: Tough to say without seeing the All-22, but it looked like a lot of cushion for OBJ, as the Jaguars turned him inside to linebackers waiting for him on catch-and-run stuff.

Fear for Deshaun Watson: You really should be able to hold up against a pretty mild Patriots pass rush. It might be a surprisingly long Year 2 for Watson, whose goal might just be to make it through 16 games.

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

Shawn Williams, Early Dismissal: Technically not under any of the new rules. A dumb, reckless hit on a player already being tackled anyway. It doesn’t help that it’s a superstar quarterback coming off a season lost to injury.

Bengals Shawn Williams ejected on a clear helmet violation pic.twitter.com/dJ8TZdKW1i — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) September 9, 2018

Saquon Barkley: Is neat.

They Call Him Fejedelem: Defensive Player of the Year front-runner as long as he can keep up this pace of one scoop-and-score touchdown per game.

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

Did Saints D Max Out Last Year?: The turnaround was so drastic a year ago, as both Cam Jordan and Marshon Lattimore performed at a Defensive Player of the Year level. No one would have predicted Ryan Fitzpatrick dropping 48 in the Super Dome, but some natural regression was probably in order. They might need Drew Brees to be Superman again if they’re going to retain that Super Bowl contender status.

The Steelers Will Need Le’Veon Bell: I haven’t taken a close look at the schedule, but I don’t believe the league set them up for a Globetrotters vs. Washington Generals-like season-long series with the Browns. Pittsburgh is going to play teams that will actually score points against them, and will beat them by 30 if they turn it over six times. James Conner is a starting-caliber runner and early-down force, but Bell brings a passing-game element that Conner simply does not. On principle—based on the absurdity of the franchise tag—I like what Bell is doing. I don’t know if the plan is to force a lightened workload to make him more appealing to teams as a free agent next offseason, but giving up $850,000 a week when you’ll likely never get paid at that rate again is a curious business decision. The Steelers will need him back if they’re going to compete with the Patriots, Jaguars and the rest. Something has to give here.

