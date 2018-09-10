How to Watch Jets vs. Lions: Monday Night Football Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the Jets play the Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 1 NFL action.

By Kaelen Jones
September 10, 2018

The New York Jets and Detroit Lions face off in the first Monday Night Football contest of the year on Sept. 10. Kickoff from Ford Field is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

The contest will mark the debut of Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, who was selected with the third overall pick in the 2018 draft. Last season, the Jets finished last in the AFC East for the second straight year after posting a 5–11 record.

The Lions hope to improve on their 9–7 mark and second-place NFC North finish from last season. Matt Patricia will make his NFL head coaching debut after Detroit hired him this offseason.

Here's how you can watch the game.

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 10

TV: ESPN

Live stream: You can stream the contest on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

