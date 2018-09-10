Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Son Convinced His Older Brother to Start Their Dad in Fantasy

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s kids believed in their dad against the Saints. 

By Dan Gartland
September 10, 2018

Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is owned in just 3% of Yahoo fantasy football leagues, and yet he had more fantasy points (42.28) than any other player in the NFL on Sunday. That was good news for Fitzpatrick’s kids.

“So my 9-year-old son, Tate, convinced my 11-year-old son, Brady, to put me on his fantasy team today,” Fitzpatrick told NBC’s Peter King. “I didn’t even know Brady played fantasy football. I guess it was a good decision.”

Fitzpatrick had a monster game (417 passing yards, four touchdowns through the air and another on the ground) to lead the Bucs to a big upset win over the Saints in New Orleans. 

Fitzpatrick’s kids seem like a pair of geniuses—did you know their dad went to Harvard?—Tate is a fantasy guru while Brady is a math prodigy and Rubik’s Cube wizard.

