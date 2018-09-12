With Week 2 of the NFL season in full swing, teams are navigating injuries and changing starters.

After the season openers of Week 1, teams will be trying to sure up their depth and address position groups that might not have performed too well. Others are replacing players who suffered season-ending injuries.

The Steelers are still waiting to see if running back Le'Veon Bell will sign his franchise tender. Packers starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will take the week to see if he can play following a knee injury in Sunday's comeback win over the Bears.

The Ravens take on the Bengals in this week's Thursday night game.

Catch up on the latest news and rumors from across the league below.

• Nick Foles will start as the Eagles quarterback in their Week 2 game against Buccaneers.

• Jaguars running back Leornard Fournette is not expected to practice due to a minor hamstring injury (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com).

• 49ers are signing former Dolphins linebacker Terence Garvin (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com).

• Aaron Rodgers will work in rehab group instead of practicing with team Wednesday (Tom Pelissero, NFL.com).

• Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon suffered a knee injury that is expected to keep him out several weeks (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com).

• The Buccaneers put cornerback Vernon Hargreaves on injured reserve (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com).

• Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is not practicing Wednesday (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com).

• Josh Allen was named the Bills starter in place of Nathan Peterman (Official).

• Former Colts defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is visiting the Raiders, and the team wants to sign him (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com).

• There is still no Le'Veon Bell sighting at the Steelers facility. The team took him off its Week 2 depth chart (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com).