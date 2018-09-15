A knee injury won't keep Aaron Rodgers on the sidelines on Sunday as the Packers' signal caller is ready to go for a divisional matchup with the Vikings. Rodgers' top weapon will be on the field as well, as Davante Adams will play despite a shoulder injury.

Not every team is as lucky as Green Bay. Atlanta will be without running back Devonta Freeman, while the Titans will need to protect their quarterbacks without offensive tackles Taylor Lewan and Jack Conklin. Marcus Mariota is active for Tennessee's contest with the Texans, but may not start. Blaine Gabbert will line up under center if Mariota is unable to throw due to an elbow injury.

Check out the key actives and inactives for Week 2 below:

Inactives

• Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (knee)

• Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring)

• Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (shoulder)

• Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (ACL)

• Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (back, elbow)

• Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring)

• Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (contract dispute)

• Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (healthy scratch)

• Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (foot)

• Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (illness)

• Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (foot)

• Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (concussion)

• Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin (knee)

• Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel)

• Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (hamstring)

• Dolphins wide receiver Devante Parker (finger)

• 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (quadriceps)

Actives

• Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee)

• Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder)

• Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (elbow)

• Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (elbow)

• Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (foot)

• Patriots running back Sony Michel (knee)

• Colts running back Marlon Mack (hamstring)

• Redskins wide receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder)

• Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (foot)

• Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (hamstring)

• Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (concussion)