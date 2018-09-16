Report: Eagles QB Carson Wentz 'On Track' for Week 3 Return vs. Colts

Wentz was declared inactive for the first two weeks of the season. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 16, 2018

Carson Wentz is inactive for the Eagles' Week 2 matchup with the Buccaneers, but don't expect him to be sidelined for much longer. Wentz is "on track" to return in Week 3 according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and will return on Sunday against the Colts assuming he gets clearance from Philadelphia's medical staff.

Wentz has been out since December 2017 when he tore his ACL against the Rams. Wentz remained on the bench through the Eagles' Super Bowl run and the preseason, also sitting out during Philadelphia's opening-night win over Atlanta on Sept. 9. 

The No. 2 pick in 2016, Wentz "tore it up" during Eagles practice on Wednesday per Schefter, providing optimism that he will be good to go next week. 

Wentz threw for 3,296 yards in 13 starts last season, adding 33 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. Philadelphia went 11-2 in 2017 with Wentz as the starter. 

