Jay Ajayi, RB, Eagles - Back (Questionable)

Eagles running back Jay Ajayi is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers after sustaining a back injury, the team announced. Ajayi, Philadelphia's starting tailback, suffered the injury on his first carry of the game, which went for a seven-yard loss. The Eagles dressed only three running backs for their Week 2 contest: Ajayi, Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood. Veteran tailback Darren Sproles had been inactive with a hamstring injury.

Mike Wallace, WR, Eagles - Ankle (Out)

Eagles wide receiver Mike Wallace was downgraded from questionable to out after suffering an ankle injury during the first quarter against Tampa Bay.

Jason Peters, OT, Eagles - Quad (Questionable)

The Eagles ruled Peters questionable after he sustained a quad injury against Tampa Bay.