NFL Week 2 Injury Report: Eagles' Ajayi, Wallace, Peters Hurt vs. Bucs

Here's a list of injuries from across the NFL during Week 2.

By Kaelen Jones
September 16, 2018

Jay Ajayi, RB, Eagles - Back (Questionable)

Eagles running back Jay Ajayi is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers after sustaining a back injury, the team announcedAjayi, Philadelphia's starting tailback, suffered the injury on his first carry of the game, which went for a seven-yard loss. The Eagles dressed only three running backs for their Week 2 contest: Ajayi, Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood. Veteran tailback Darren Sproles had been inactive with a hamstring injury. 

Mike Wallace, WR, Eagles - Ankle (Out)

Eagles wide receiver Mike Wallace was downgraded from questionable to out after suffering an ankle injury during the first quarter against Tampa Bay.

Jason Peters, OT, Eagles - Quad (Questionable)

The Eagles ruled Peters questionable after he sustained a quad injury against Tampa Bay.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)