An AFC title game rematch will take place on Sunday when the Jaguars host the Patriots. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.

New England cruised to victory in its season opener by controlling the action throughout in a 27-20 home victory. Tom Brady didn't miss a beat in his return to the field. He completed 26 of 39 attempts for 277 yards and three touchdowns.

Jacksonville bullied its way to a road win against the Giants in Week 1 and defeated Eli Manning and Co. 20–15. Defensive back Jalen Ramsey did allow 11 catches to Odell Beckham, but the Jags' defense held firm. The defense added a touchdown of its own in the second half.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Jaguars: vs. Titans (9/23); vs. Jets (9/30); at Chiefs (10/7)

Patriots: at Lions (9/23); vs. Dolphins (9/30); vs. Colts (10/4)