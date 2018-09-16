How to Watch Patriots vs. Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch Patriots vs. Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 16.

By Michael Shapiro
September 16, 2018

An AFC title game rematch will take place on Sunday when the Jaguars host the Patriots. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.

New England cruised to victory in its season opener by controlling the action throughout in a 27-20 home victory. Tom Brady didn't miss a beat in his return to the field. He completed 26 of 39 attempts for 277 yards and three touchdowns. 

Jacksonville bullied its way to a road win against the Giants in Week 1 and defeated Eli Manning and Co. 20–15. Defensive back Jalen Ramsey did allow 11 catches to Odell Beckham, but the Jags' defense held firm. The defense added a touchdown of its own in the second half. 

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET 

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games: 

Jaguars: vs. Titans (9/23); vs. Jets (9/30); at Chiefs (10/7)

Patriots: at Lions (9/23); vs. Dolphins (9/30); vs. Colts (10/4)

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)