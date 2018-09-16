Find out how to watch Patriots vs. Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 16.
An AFC title game rematch will take place on Sunday when the Jaguars host the Patriots. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.
New England cruised to victory in its season opener by controlling the action throughout in a 27-20 home victory. Tom Brady didn't miss a beat in his return to the field. He completed 26 of 39 attempts for 277 yards and three touchdowns.
Jacksonville bullied its way to a road win against the Giants in Week 1 and defeated Eli Manning and Co. 20–15. Defensive back Jalen Ramsey did allow 11 catches to Odell Beckham, but the Jags' defense held firm. The defense added a touchdown of its own in the second half.
Here's how to watch Sunday's game:
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.
Next three games:
Jaguars: vs. Titans (9/23); vs. Jets (9/30); at Chiefs (10/7)
Patriots: at Lions (9/23); vs. Dolphins (9/30); vs. Colts (10/4)