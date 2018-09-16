Fans Go Bonkers on Social Media After Browns' Zane Gonzalez Misses Two Late Kicks in Loss to Saints

Browns fans weren't happy with their kicker missing two game-tying field goal attempts. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 16, 2018

The Browns came close to breaking their 18-game winless streak on Sunday, tying the Saints at 18-18 with 1:16 to play on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Tyrod Taylor to Antonio Callaway. Cleveland was slated to take a one-point lead with the extra point pending, but Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez had other ideas. 

Gonzalez botched the extra-point attempt, then missed a game-tying field-goal try as time expired. Cleveland has now gone 631 days without a victory, with its last win coming on Dec. 24, 2016. The Browns faithful were understandably not thrilled with Gonzalez after the game.

Check out the best social media reactions to Gonzalez' miss below: 

Cleveland won't have much time to digest Sunday's loss. The Browns will next take the field on Thursday night, hosting the Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)