The Cleveland Browns are now riding a 19-game winless streak.

The Browns went on the road Sunday and fell to the Saints 21-18.

Last week, Cleveland ended its 17-game losing streak by tying the Steelers 21-21, but the team has still gone 631 days since earning a win.

In Sunday's contest, the Browns tempted each side of fate.

With a 12-10 lead late in the fourth, Tyrod Taylor threw an interception in Cleveland territory that New Orleans' Marcus Williams returned to the Browns' 18-yard line. From there, Drew Brees was able to connect with Michael Thomas on a five-yard score and Alvin Kamara ran in a two-point conversion to give the Saints an 18-12 lead.

Cleveland got the ball back with two minutes and 40 seconds left and then proceeded to march down the field. On a fourth-and-five at the New Orleans 47-yard line with 1:24 remaining, Taylor launched the game-tying touchdown pass to Antonio Callaway.

Tyrod Taylor finds Antonio Callaway for SIX! 😱 pic.twitter.com/BCWPGQ7PWL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 16, 2018

Unfortunately for the Browns, Zane Gonzalez missed the go-ahead extra point, and the game remained tied at 18.

On the ensuing drive, Bress found Ted Ginn Jr. for 42 yards to put the Saints in position for the game-winning score. Wil Lutz made a 44-yard field goal with 21 seconds left to give the home team a 21-18 lead.

Cleveland had one last chance to tie it when they got down to the New Orleans 34-yard line, but Gonzalez missed a 52-yard field goal to all but end the game.