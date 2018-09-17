Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer didn't mince words when asked about cutting kicker Daniel Carlson on Monday.

Carlson was cut after missing three field goals in the Vikings' 29–29 tie with the Packers on Sunday.

Zimmer was asked, "What went into the decision to let Carlson go?"

He responded with, "Did you see the game?" and then said it was a "pretty easy" decision.

Watch the exchange below:

Mike Zimmer is cold-blooded pic.twitter.com/jkY0Amk0V8 — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) September 17, 2018

Packers kicker Mason Crosby also missed a field goal in the tie.

Between all the games Sunday, there were nine games that had a missed field goal or failed PAT. There were 19 total missed kicks on Sunday.

Only Zane Gonzalez performed worse than Carlson: He missed two field goals and two PATs. The Browns changed kickers after Gonzalez's performance and signed rookie kicker Greg Joseph. Gonzalez was waived.