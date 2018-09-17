Mike Zimmer Was Ruthless On Daniel Carlson Being Cut: 'Did You See The Game?'

Carlson was cut after missing three field goals in the Vikings' 29–29 tie with the Packers. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 17, 2018

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer didn't mince words when asked about cutting kicker Daniel Carlson on Monday.

Carlson was cut after missing three field goals in the Vikings' 29–29 tie with the Packers on Sunday.

Zimmer was asked, "What went into the decision to let Carlson go?"

He responded with, "Did you see the game?" and then said it was a "pretty easy" decision.

Watch the exchange below:

Packers kicker Mason Crosby also missed a field goal in the tie. 

NFL
Here's All the Missed Kicks From Week 2

Between all the games Sunday, there were nine games that had a missed field goal or failed PAT. There were 19 total missed kicks on Sunday.

Only Zane Gonzalez performed worse than Carlson: He missed two field goals and two PATs. The Browns changed kickers after Gonzalez's performance and signed rookie kicker Greg Joseph. Gonzalez was waived. 

NFL

