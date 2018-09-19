Eagles Sign WR Jordan Matthews, Place WR Mike Wallace on Injured Reserve

The Eagles are putting Mike Wallace on injured reserve thanks to the addition of Matthews.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 19, 2018

The Eagles announced Wednesday they are signing wide receiver Jordan Matthews, who previously played for the team from 2014 through 2016.

In addition to bringing back Matthews, Philadelphia is placing wide receiver Mike Wallace on injured reserve. Wallace was carted off the field in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers after breaking his leg.

The return of Matthews could be a big help for an offense that has scored 18 points and 21 points in its first two games with backup quarterback Nick Foles.

In his three previous seasons with the Eagles, Matthews had 225 catches for 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns in 46 games. He was drafted in the second round in 2014 and traded to the Bills in 2017 for cornerback Ronald Darby. In 10 games in Buffalo last season, Matthews had 25 catches for 282 yards and one score.

Matthews' 2017 campaign ended with a knee injury that put him on injured reserve. He signed with the Patriots in the offseason, but a hamstring injury led to his exit from New England.

The Eagles are still waiting to get back wide receiver Alshon Jeffery who has missed the first two games while recovering from shoulder surgery. Coach Doug Pederson announced Monday that quarterback Carson Wentz will start Sunday's game against the Colts in what will be his first action since tearing his ACL in a Week 14 win against the Rams last season.

The defending Super Bowl champions are 1-1 this season. With Wentz healthy and Matthews back on the roster, wide receiver Nelson Agholor could be in position to take better advantage of defenses, although he could see a decrease in targets. Tight end Zach Ertz will find himself in a similar situation, as well as running backs Corey Clement and Darren Sproles, who will likely still play key roles in the passing game.

