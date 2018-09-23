The Chiefs look to remain undefeated on Sunday when they host Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Kansas City erupted offensively in the season's first two weeks by averaging 40 points per game. Second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes has tallied 10 touchdown passes on the year, which is the most of any QB through two weeks in NFL history.

San Francisco's offense took until Week 2 to heat up. After suffering a defeat to Minnesota in Week 1, the 49ers beat the Lions 30-27 last week. This improved Garoppolo's 49ers record to 6–1. Running back Matt Breida rushed for 138 yards on just 11 carries.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

49ers: at Chargers (9/30); vs. Cardinals (10/7); at Packers (10/15)

Chiefs: at Broncos (10/1); vs. Jaguars (10/7); at Patriots (10/14)