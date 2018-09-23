How to Watch 49ers vs. Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch 49ers vs. Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 23

By Michael Shapiro
September 23, 2018

The Chiefs look to remain undefeated on Sunday when they host Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Kansas City erupted offensively in the season's first two weeks by averaging 40 points per game. Second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes has tallied 10 touchdown passes on the year, which is the most of any QB through two weeks in NFL history.

San Francisco's offense took until Week 2 to heat up. After suffering a defeat to Minnesota in Week 1, the 49ers beat the Lions 30-27 last week. This improved Garoppolo's 49ers record to 6–1. Running back Matt Breida rushed for 138 yards on just 11 carries.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET 

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games: 

49ers: at Chargers (9/30); vs. Cardinals (10/7); at Packers (10/15)

Chiefs: at Broncos (10/1); vs. Jaguars (10/7); at Patriots (10/14)

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)