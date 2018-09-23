Report: Baker Mayfield Will Start for Browns in Week 4

Mayfield led Cleveland to its first victory since 2016 on Thursday night. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 23, 2018

Baker Mayfield will be named the Browns' starting quarterback on Monday, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson is expected to meet with the Browns' quarterbacks on Monday to alert them of the change from Tyrod Taylor to Mayfield per Cabot.

 

Mayfield entered Cleveland's Thursday night contest with the Jets late in the second quarter, replacing Taylor, who suffered a concussion.

The No. 1 pick in 2018 quickly made an impact, throwing for 201 yards while completing 73.9% of passes. Mayfield engineered a 21-17 comeback victory, giving the Browns their first win since December 2016.

"[Mayfield] made some tremendous throws," Jackson said on a conference call on Friday. "Obviously, he was able to move the team. Played with some rhythm. Got the ball into the playmakers' hands and gave them chances to make plays."

The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner will make his first NFL start on Sept. 30, heading to Oakland for a road matchup with the Raiders. Kickoff from O.co Coliseum in Oakland is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)