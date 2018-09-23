Baker Mayfield will be named the Browns' starting quarterback on Monday, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson is expected to meet with the Browns' quarterbacks on Monday to alert them of the change from Tyrod Taylor to Mayfield per Cabot.

ICYMI: Baker Mayfield will be announced as the #Browns starter on Monday after Hue Jackson has his first chance to talk to him and Tyrod Taylor, coming off their weekend off https://t.co/rushKYMobX — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 23, 2018

Mayfield entered Cleveland's Thursday night contest with the Jets late in the second quarter, replacing Taylor, who suffered a concussion.

The No. 1 pick in 2018 quickly made an impact, throwing for 201 yards while completing 73.9% of passes. Mayfield engineered a 21-17 comeback victory, giving the Browns their first win since December 2016.

"[Mayfield] made some tremendous throws," Jackson said on a conference call on Friday. "Obviously, he was able to move the team. Played with some rhythm. Got the ball into the playmakers' hands and gave them chances to make plays."

The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner will make his first NFL start on Sept. 30, heading to Oakland for a road matchup with the Raiders. Kickoff from O.co Coliseum in Oakland is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET.