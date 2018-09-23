The Bears (1-1) will travel to Arizona this weekend to take on the Cardinals in Week 3 on Sunday, Sept. 23.

Chicago's 24-year-old quarterback Mitch Trubisky went 25 of 34 passing last week for 200 yards and two touchdowns in the team's Week 2 24-17 win over the Seahawks. The Bears lost to the Packers by just one point the week before in their season opener.

The Cardinals boast the last-ranked offense in the NFL after two weeks of play after they were shut out by the Rams in Week 2. Starting quarterback Sam Bradford and the Cardinals are in danger of falling to 0-3 for the first time since 2005. Rookie QB Josh Rosen is ready to take the field if needed.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel:Fox

Live stream:Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.