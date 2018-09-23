How to Watch Colts vs. Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch Colts vs. Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 23

By Michael Shapiro
September 23, 2018

One of the top QB matchups of Week 3 will take place at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday when the Eagles host the Colts. Kickoff from Philadelphia is slated for 1:00 p.m ET.

After starting the season 1–1 with Nick Foles, the Eagles are slated to have Carson Wentz under center on Sunday for the first time since Week 14 of last season. Wentz was cleared by doctors on Monday and is presumably all healed from his torn ACL. 

Andrew Luck recently returned from an injury of his own, starting the season's first two games after missing the entire 2017 season due to shoulder surgery. The former No. 1 pick has tallied four touchdowns and three interceptions this season and thrown for 498 yards.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET 

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games: 

Colts: vs. Texans (9/30); at Patriots (10/4); at Jets (10/14)

Eagles: at Titans (9/30); vs. Vikings (10/7); at Giants (10/11)

