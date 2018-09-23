Report: Jon Gruden Created 'Disconnect' in Raiders Organization With Scouting Personnel

Gruden reportedly has his own personnel staff separate from the rest of the organization. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 23, 2018

Jon Gruden's return to Oakland has gotten off to a rocky start on the field with an 0–2 record, and things are reportedly similar in the Raiders' front office.

Gruden has fueled a "disconnect" in the Oakland organization according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, with a dispute forming over a split in the Raiders' scouting system. 

The 12-year head coach has formed "essentially has his own staff that helps him judge talent and make decisions" per Rapoport, relying heavily on Director of Football Research Dave Razzano. Gruden reportedly uses a separate draft board than the rest of the organization. 

Gruden still works with general manager Reggie McKenzie, but scouts hired by McKenzie are largely ignored as the Raiders head coach relies on "those in his inner circle."

The Raiders will look to earn their first win of 2018 on Sunday, facing the Dolphins. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is slated for 1:00 p.m.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)