Jon Gruden's return to Oakland has gotten off to a rocky start on the field with an 0–2 record, and things are reportedly similar in the Raiders' front office.

Gruden has fueled a "disconnect" in the Oakland organization according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, with a dispute forming over a split in the Raiders' scouting system.

#Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s approach to personnel has led to a divide in the building, sources say. He has his own inner circle & his own personnel boards. https://t.co/rmC0mFWCau — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2018

The 12-year head coach has formed "essentially has his own staff that helps him judge talent and make decisions" per Rapoport, relying heavily on Director of Football Research Dave Razzano. Gruden reportedly uses a separate draft board than the rest of the organization.

Gruden still works with general manager Reggie McKenzie, but scouts hired by McKenzie are largely ignored as the Raiders head coach relies on "those in his inner circle."

The Raiders will look to earn their first win of 2018 on Sunday, facing the Dolphins. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is slated for 1:00 p.m.