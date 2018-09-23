How to Watch Patriots vs. Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch Patriots vs. Lions on Sunday, Sept. 23

By Michael Shapiro
September 23, 2018

The Lions will look to earn their first win of the season on Sunday night when they host Tom Brady and the Patriots. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.

After a disastrous 48-17 loss against the Jets to start the season, the Lions played better in Week 2. However, they lost 30-27 at San Francisco. Detroit will need an impressive effort to avoid a three-game losing streak at the start of Matt Patricia's tenure as he battles his former boss Bill Belichick. 

New England enters Week 3 coming off a loss of its own. The Patriots surrendered 376 yards passing to Blake Bortles last Sunday and lost 31-20 at Jacksonville. Tom Brady threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the defeat. 

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET 

TV: NBC

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games: 

Patriots: vs. Dolphins (9/30); vs. Colts (10/4); vs. Chiefs (10/14)

Lions: at Cowboys (9/30); vs. Packers (10/7); at Lions (10/21)

