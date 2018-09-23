How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch Saints vs. Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 23

By Michael Shapiro
September 23, 2018

A pair of NFC South rivals will look to get above .500 on Sunday when the Falcons host the Saints. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is slated for 1 p.m. 

The Falcons notched their first division win of the season last week by defeating visiting Carolina 31-24. Quarterback Matt Ryan bounced back from a shaky opening-night performance and went 23-28 for 272 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie receiver Calvin Ridley was the benificiary of one touchdown pass and scored his first NFL touchdown. 

The Saints narrowly avoided defeat in their contest. They squeaked past the Browns 21-18. New Orleans earned their first victory of the season despite two turnovers. The Saints benefitted from a pair of crucial misses by Cleveland kicker Zane Gonzalez.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET 

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games: 

Saints: at Giants (9/30); vs. Redskins (10/8); at Ravens (10/21)

Falcons: vs. Bengals (9/30); at Steelers (10/7); vs. Buccaneers (10/7)

