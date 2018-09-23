The Bills dominated Kirk Cousins and the Vikings on Sunday, forcing three turnovers en route to a shocking 27-6 blowout victory. Minnesota's signal caller struggled throughout, throwing for just 5.38 yards per attempt along with an interception. Minnesota's running game was little help, adding just 14 yards on six carries. The Bills added some insult to injury postgame.

Bills cornerback Tre White took some camera time in the tunnel to shout Cousins' famed 'You like that!', mocking the former Redskins QB's catchphrase. Cousins may be regretting his excitement in Washington when he returns home on Sunday evening.

Check out White's postgame excitement below.

Tre White sums up the day for #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/0kIe727ZXg — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 23, 2018

White's Bills now sit at 1–2 on the season, earning the first win of rookie Josh Allen's career on Sunday. Cousins and the Vikings are now 1–1–1 on the year, facing the Rams in Los Angeles on Thursday night.