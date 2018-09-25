Hannah Storm, Andrea Kremer Will Become First Female Duo to Call NFL Games

Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer will call 11 Thursday Night Football games for Amazon Prime Video.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 25, 2018

For the first time in history, a female duo will be calling a NFL game.

Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer will become the first female broadcasting team to provide commentary and analysis during an NFL game when they call this week's Thursday Night Football matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams on Amazon Prime Video. The live streaming service made the announcement on Tuesday.

According to the report, Storm and Kremer will call 11 total games for Amazon and will be featured as one of four options for viewers. Prime Video customers can also choose to listen to the Fox broadcast with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, a U.K. English broadcast crew or a Spanish broadcast.

"NFL fans will hear history made this season - bringing two female announcements together to call an entire NFL game was never been done before," Prime Video Vice President Greg Hart said in the press release. "Our customers around the world love to stream football. We are thrilled to have Andrea and Hannah bring their extensive knowledge of the game to fans on Prime Video."

Kremer, a multi-time Emmy Award winner, is currently an NFL Network Chief Correspondent and a correspondent for HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel." Kremer was also named the 2018 recipient of the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in June.

Storm currently serves as an ESPN's SportsCenter anchor and was named one of AdWeek's "30 Most Powerful Women in Sports" in June 2016.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)