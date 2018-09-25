For the first time in history, a female duo will be calling a NFL game.

Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer will become the first female broadcasting team to provide commentary and analysis during an NFL game when they call this week's Thursday Night Football matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams on Amazon Prime Video. The live streaming service made the announcement on Tuesday.

According to the report, Storm and Kremer will call 11 total games for Amazon and will be featured as one of four options for viewers. Prime Video customers can also choose to listen to the Fox broadcast with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, a U.K. English broadcast crew or a Spanish broadcast.

Excited to partner with @andrea_kremer for Thursday Night Football on @PrimeVideo. Kicking it off with Vikings at Rams on Prime Video this Thursday night! #TNF https://t.co/7KjsMGwW90 — Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) September 25, 2018

"NFL fans will hear history made this season - bringing two female announcements together to call an entire NFL game was never been done before," Prime Video Vice President Greg Hart said in the press release. "Our customers around the world love to stream football. We are thrilled to have Andrea and Hannah bring their extensive knowledge of the game to fans on Prime Video."

Kremer, a multi-time Emmy Award winner, is currently an NFL Network Chief Correspondent and a correspondent for HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel." Kremer was also named the 2018 recipient of the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in June.

Storm currently serves as an ESPN's SportsCenter anchor and was named one of AdWeek's "30 Most Powerful Women in Sports" in June 2016.