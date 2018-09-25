Quickly
- Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have taken the NFL by storm, and they now lead the MMQB Power Poll.
The Jaguars only last one week in the top spot, and now we have a new AFC team getting a turn at No. 1. The Saints made the biggest jump up, while the 49ers lost their franchise QB and had the biggest drop. And the Patriots have fallen “all the way”—by their standards at least—down to 11.
This week's voters:
Ben Baskin
Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer
Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer
Kalyn Kahler, Writer/Producer
Bette Marston, Senior Producer
Mark Mravic, Executive Editor
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer
1. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)
Last Week’s rank: 3
Points in poll: 253
Highest-place vote: 1 (5)
Lowest-place vote: 2 (3)
Last week’s result: Win vs. San Francisco 38-27
Next game: at Denver
2. Los Angeles Rams (3-0)
Last Week’s rank: 2
Points in poll: 251
Highest-place vote: 1 (3)
Lowest-place vote: 2 (5)
Last week’s result: Win vs. Los Angeles Chargers 35-23
Next game: vs. Minnesota
3. Philadelphia Eagles (2-1)
Last Week’s rank: 7
Points in poll: 233
Highest-place vote: 3 (6)
Lowest-place vote: 7 (1)
Last week’s result: Win vs. Indianapolis 20-16
Next game: at Tennessee
4. New Orleans Saints (2-1)
Last Week’s rank: 12
Points in poll: 225
Highest-place vote: 3 (2)
Lowest-place vote: 7 (1)
Last week’s result: Win at Atlanta 43-37 (OT)
Next game: at New York Giants
5. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1)
Last Week’s rank: 1
Points in poll: 219
Highest-place vote: 4 (5)
Lowest-place vote: 15 (1)
Last week’s result: Loss vs. Tennessee 9-6
Next game: vs. New York Jets
6. Minnesota Vikings (1-1-1)
Last Week’s rank: 4
Points in poll: 205
Highest-place vote: 5 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 9 (2)
Last week’s result: Loss vs. Buffalo 27-6
Next game: at Los Angeles Rams
7. Carolina Panthers (2-1)
Last Week’s rank: T-13
Points in poll: 197
Highest-place vote: 6 (2)
Lowest-place vote: 10 (3)
Last week’s result: Win vs. Cincinnati 31-21
Next game: Bye
8. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)
Last Week’s rank: 8
Points in poll: 196
Highest-place vote: 4 (2)
Lowest-place vote: 16 (1)
Last week’s result: Loss vs. New Orleans 43-37 (OT)
Next game: vs. Cincinnati
9. Miami Dolphins (3-0)
Last Week’s rank: 15
Points in poll: 190
Highest-place vote: 5 (2)
Lowest-place vote: 15 (1)
Last week’s result: Win vs. Oakland 28-20
Next game: at New England
10. Green Bay Packers (1-1-1)
Last Week’s rank: 6
Points in poll: 189
Highest-place vote: 7 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 11 (3)
Last week’s result: Loss at Washington 31-17
Next game: vs. Buffalo
11. New England Patriots (1-2)
Last Week’s rank: 5
Points in poll: 175
Highest-place vote: 5 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 23 (1)
Last week’s result: Loss at Detroit 26-10
Next game: vs. Miami
12. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1-1)
Last Week’s rank: 16
Points in poll: 161
Highest-place vote: 9 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 22 (1)
Last week’s result: Win at Tampa Bay 30-27
Next game: vs. Baltimore
13. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)
Last Week’s rank: 11
Points in poll: 155
Highest-place vote: 9 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 20 (1)
Last week’s result: Loss at Los Angeles Rams 35-23
Next game: vs. San Francisco
14. Cincinnati Bengals (2-1)
Last Week’s rank: 10
Points in poll: 142
Highest-place vote: 11 (2)
Lowest-place vote: 19 (1)
Last week’s result: Loss at Carolina 31-21
Next game: at Atlanta
15. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)
Last Week’s rank: 20
Points in poll: 141
Highest-place vote: 13 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 19 (1)
Last week’s result: Win vs. Denver 27-14
Next game: at Pittsburgh
16. Washington Redskins (2-1)
Last Week’s rank: 23
Points in poll: 137
Highest-place vote: 10 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 23 (1)
Last week’s result: Win vs. Green Bay 31-17
Next game: Bye
17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)
Last Week’s rank: 9
Points in poll: 135
Highest-place vote: 13 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 22 (1)
Last week’s result: Loss vs. Pittsburgh 30-27
Next game: at Chicago
18. Denver Broncos (2-1)
Last Week’s rank: T-13
Points in poll: 126
Highest-place vote: 15 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 21 (1)
Last week’s result: Loss at Baltimore 27-14
Next game: vs. Kansas City
19. Chicago Bears (2-1)
Last Week’s rank: 19
Points in poll: 123
Highest-place vote: 10 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 24 (1)
Last week’s result: Win at Arizona 16-14
Next game: vs. Tampa Bay
20. Tennessee Titans (2-1)
Last Week’s rank: 22
Points in poll: 110
Highest-place vote: 13 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 23 (1)
Last week’s result: Win at Jacksonville 9-6
Next game: vs. Philadelphia
21. Seattle Seahawks (1-2)
Last Week’s rank: 21
Points in poll: 96
Highest-place vote: 19 (2)
Lowest-place vote: 27 (1)
Last week’s result: Win vs. Dallas 24-13
Next game: at Arizona
22. Detroit Lions (1-2)
Last Week’s rank: 27
Points in poll: 94
Highest-place vote: 17 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 23 (4)
Last week’s result: Win vs. New England 26-10
Next game: at Dallas
23. New York Giants (1-2)
Last Week’s rank: 28
Points in poll: 84
Highest-place vote: 18 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 26 (1)
Last week’s result: Win at Houston 27-22
Next game: vs. New Orleans
24. Cleveland Browns (1-1-1)
Last Week’s rank: 30
Points in poll: 76
Highest-place vote: 21 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 26 (2)
Last week’s result: Win vs. New York Jets 21-17
Next game: at Oakland
T-25. Dallas Cowboys (1-2)
Last Week’s rank: 17
Points in poll: 59
Highest-place vote: 20 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 29 (1)
Last week’s result: Loss at Seattle 24-13
Next game: vs. Detroit
T-25. New York Jets (1-2)
Last Week’s rank: 24
Points in poll: 59
Highest-place vote: 25 (6)
Lowest-place vote: 28 (1)
Last week’s result: Loss at Cleveland 21-17
Next game: at Jacksonville
27. Buffalo Bills (1-2)
Last Week’s rank: 32
Points in poll: 48
Highest-place vote: 22 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 31 (1)
Last week’s result: Win at Minnesota 27-6
Next game: at Green Bay
T-28. Indianapolis Colts (1-2)
Last Week’s rank: 25
Points in poll: 40
Highest-place vote: 26 (2)
Lowest-place vote: 30 (1)
Last week’s result: Loss at Philadelphia 20-16
Next game: vs. Houston
T-28. San Francisco 49ers (1-2)
Last Week’s rank: 18
Points in poll: 40
Highest-place vote: 26 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 30 (1)
Last week’s result: Loss at Kansas City 38-27
Next game: at Los Angeles Chargers
30. Houston Texans (0-3)
Last Week’s rank: 26
Points in poll: 39
Highest-place vote: 16 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 31 (1)
Last week’s result: Loss vs. New York Giants 27-22
Next game: at Indianapolis
31. Oakland Raiders (0-3)
Last Week’s rank: 29
Points in poll: 15
Highest-place vote: 30 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 32 (2)
Last week’s result: Loss at Miami 28-20
Next game: vs. Cleveland
32. Arizona Cardinals (0-3)
Last Week’s rank: 31
Points in poll: 11
Highest-place vote: 30 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 32 (16)
Last week’s result: Loss vs. Chicago 16-14
Next game: vs. Seattle
• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.