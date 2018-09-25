Former Raiders LB Neiron Ball in Medically Induced Coma After Brain Aneurysm Ruptured

Ball has been in the coma since Sept. 16. 

By Emily Caron
September 25, 2018

Former Raiders linebacker Neiron Ball has been in a medically induced coma since Sept. 16 after a brain aneurysm ruptured, the Raiders announced Tuesday.

The team issued a statement asking for support for their former linebacker.

"The Raiders ask that Neiron Ball and his family are kept in the thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation during this difficult time."

Ball, 26, was diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in his brain while playing for the University of Florida. After undergoing emergency surgery in 2011 for a brain bleed, Ball was cleared to return to football in 2011.

The Aneurysm and AVM Foundation confirmed Ball’s condition on Twitter after speaking with his family.

"We believed Neiron's #AVM was obliterated, that doesn't seem to be the case as he developed an aneurysm which burst," the Foundation wrote.

Ball was selected by Oakland in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. He rose to a starting role before he suffered a severe knee injury that derailed his rookie season. He parted ways with the Raiders in 2017.

