Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has been medically cleared for contact, head coach Doug Pederson said in his press conference on Wednesday.

Jeffery missed the first three games of the season after undergoing rotator cuff surgery in the offseason. Jeffery injured his shoulder during training camp last year but chose not to pursue treatment until after the season ended.

Pederson said whether Jeffery plays against the Titans this week or not will be determined later in the week. Jeffery was limited in practice over the last two weeks and was listed as questionable headed into last week's matchup against the Colts despite not having full clearance to play.

Having Jeffery back in the lineup would give Philadelphia much-needed consistency on offense, which has suffered with the loss of talent at key positions due to injury. Wide receiver Mike Wallace fractured his fibula against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. Running backs Darren Sproles (hamstring) and Jay Ajayi (back) were also missing from the lineup in last week's outing.

Carson Wentz made his season debut at quarterback on Sunday after missing nine months with a torn ACL and LCL. Pederson said he is looking forward to adding Jeffery, who finished his 2017 regular season campaign with 57 catches for 789 yards and nine touchdowns, back into the mix.

"We just finally got our quarterback back, we've got some injuries at the running back position, at receiver, so just getting some continuity and some flow with that group, getting them to play together, is something these next few weeks will be important for us," Pederson said.