The Rams are putting cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve after he suffered an ankle injury in Week 3's 35-23 win over the Chargers, the team announced Wednesday.

Talib will undergo surgery on the injured ankle on Thursday, but coach Sean McVay said he expects him to return at some point this season.

The five-time Pro Bowler will need to spend at least eight weeks on IR before Los Angeles could bring him back. Teams are only allowed to return two players from IR during the season and the Rams could potentially use one of those spots to get All-Pro returner Pharoh Cooper back on the field.

In addition to Talib, Los Angeles could potentially be without cornerback Marcus Peters as well. He is day-to-day with a calf strain and will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Vikings. Cornerback Dominique Hatfield was promoted from the practice squad to fill Talib's spot.

Talib, 32, is in his 11th NFL season and first with the Rams. He has never played all 16 games in a season.

The Rams are 3-0 this season.