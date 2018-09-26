Bills Running Back LeSean McCoy: 'I’m Playing This Week'

LeSean McCoy says there is still some pain but felt good at practice.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 26, 2018

Bills running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday he plans to be on the field against the Packers despite suffering a rib injury in Week 2 against the Chargers. 

"I’m playing this week," McCoy said. "There’s still some pain but I felt good today. I’m ready to go out and get this thing going again."

He wore a non-contact jersey at practice but said he could run at full speed, according to ESPN's Mike Rodak.

He did not play in the Bill's 27–6 win over the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday. 

McCoy has carried the ball 16 times this season for 68 rushing yards with no touchdowns.

The Bills (1–2) take on the Packers (1–1–1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET p.m. 

