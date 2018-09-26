Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter has informed both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston of his quarterback decision for Week 4, but he isn't ready to publicly name his starter, according to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.

Fitzpatrick has started Tampa Bay's first three games of the season, leading the Bucs to a 2–1 record and becoming the first player in NFL history to throw for 400 or more yards in three straight games. Fitzpatrick, 35, served as Winston's backup last season, but the league suspended Winston for the first three games of this season after he allegedly groped an Uber driver in March 2016.

"I know there's a lot of interest in the quarterback thing," Koetter said Tuesday, according to NFL.com. "I did talk to both Jameis and Fitz and it was great to see Jameis back in the building. He was here early and working hard. We're glad to have him. [It's] a short week. He assured me that he's ready to go, which I don't doubt for a minute that he's been working hard. So we both know what we're going to do."

Entering the season, it was assumed that Fitzpatrick would relinquish his starting job once Winston returned from his suspension. But Fitzpatrick, who leads the league in passing yards, led Tampa Bay to surprise victories over the Saints and Eagles before narrowly losing to the Steelers in Week 3. So far this season, Fitzpatrick has thrown for 1,230 yards and 11 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Winston, the No. 1 pick in 2015, has started 45 games for Tampa in three seasons. Last year, he threw for 3,504 yards and 19 touchdowns with 11 interceptions in 13 games.

At the very latest, we'll find out Koetter's decision when the Buccaneers take on the Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.