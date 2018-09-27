NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent tried Thursday to clarify the league's roughing the passer rule, which has received backlash from players, coaches and fans over the last three weeks.

The NFL Competition Committee met Wednesday night via conference call to clarify "techniques that constitute a foul" and "ensure consistency in officiating the rule," according to a statement. Vincent said no changes will be made to the league's emphasis on "body weight" penalties.

Statement from NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations @TroyVincent23: pic.twitter.com/LNmHS35f6Q — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) September 27, 2018

The committee used footage of roughing the passer calls from 2017 and the first three weeks of play in 2018 to issue the clarification. A video with four examples of permissible and impermissible hits on the quarterback was also released.

To ensure consistency in officiating the roughing the passer rule, the @NFL Competition Committee clarified techniques that constitute a foul. Examples of permissible and impermissible contact on the quarterback: pic.twitter.com/ODU6FMGeIW — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) September 27, 2018

The rule, listed as Rule 12, Section 2, Article 9(b) in the NFL rulebook, prohibits a defender from landing on top of the quarterback with most or all of his body weight. Mark Maske of The Washington Post reported that some members of the competition committee believe officials aren't applying the rule correctly.

The committee voted to emphasize the body weight rule, which has been in place since 1995, in the offseason. The change in emphasis has led to a number of controversial incidents, most notably involving Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, who was flagged for roughing the passer in each of Green Bay's first three games.

Last year, the league saw just 16 roughing the passer penalties through Week 3. There have been 34 such calls so far this season.