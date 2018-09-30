Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars - Hamstring (Out)

Fournette was initially ruled questionable to return after experiencing tightness in his hamstring vs. the Jets. He was later downgraded to out.

Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals - Right Leg (Unknown)

Eifert suffered a gruesome ankle/foot injury against the Falcons. His status was initally unknown.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts - Chest (Questionable - Returned to Game)

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was ruled questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Texans after injuring his chest on a 40-yard catch. He would later return.

Vic Beasley, DE, Falcons - Ankle (Questionable - Returned to Game)

Beasley injured his ankle and was ruled questionable to return against the Bengals. He would return later in the first quarter.

O.J. Howard, TE, Bucs - Knee (Questionable)

Howard was ruled questionable to return with a knee injury vs. the Bucs.

Brandon Linder, C, Jaguars - Back (Out)

Linder was ruled questionable to return after sustaining a back injury during the first quarter vs. the Jets. He was later downgraded to out.

Micah Hyde, DB, Bills - Groin (Questionable)

Hyde was ruled questionable to return after injuring his groin area during the first quarter against the Packers on Sunday.

Tavon Austin, WR/RB, Cowboys - Shoulder (Questionable)

Austin was ruled questionable to return after suffering a shoulder injury during the first half vs. the Lions.

Antwaun Woods, DT, Cowboys - Calf (Questionable)

Woods was ruled questionable to return due to a calf injury he sustained in the first half vs. the Lions.

T.J. Lang, RG, Lions - Concussion (Out)

Lang was ruled out during the first quarter after being diagnosed with a concussion.

Daniel Kilgore, C, Dolphins - Arm (Questionable)

The Dolphins ruled Kilgore questionable after he suffered an arm injury in the first half vs. Patriots.

Morris Claiborne, CB, Jets - Stomach (Questionable)

Claiborne was ruled questionable to return vs. the Jaguars due to a stomach injury that occurred in the first half.

Sam Acho, LB, Bears - Pectoral (Out)

The Bears ruled Acho out with a pectoral injury vs. the Buccaneers.