NFL Week 4 Injury Report: Jags' Fournette Injures Hamstring vs. Jets

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Here is a list of players who were injured during Week 4 in the NFL.

By Kaelen Jones
September 30, 2018

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars - Hamstring (Out)

Fournette was initially ruled questionable to return after experiencing tightness in his hamstring vs. the Jets. He was later downgraded to out.

Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals - Right Leg (Unknown)

Eifert suffered a gruesome ankle/foot injury against the Falcons. His status was initally unknown.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts - Chest (Questionable - Returned to Game)

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was ruled questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Texans after injuring his chest on a 40-yard catch. He would later return.

Vic Beasley, DE, Falcons - Ankle (Questionable - Returned to Game)

Beasley injured his ankle and was ruled questionable to return against the Bengals. He would return later in the first quarter.

O.J. Howard, TE, Bucs -  Knee (Questionable)

Howard was ruled questionable to return with a knee injury vs. the Bucs.

Brandon Linder, C, Jaguars - Back (Out)

Linder was ruled questionable to return after sustaining a back injury during the first quarter vs. the Jets. He was later downgraded to out.

Micah Hyde, DB, Bills - Groin (Questionable)

Hyde was ruled questionable to return after injuring his groin area during the first quarter against the Packers on Sunday.

Tavon Austin, WR/RB, Cowboys - Shoulder (Questionable)

Austin was ruled questionable to return after suffering a shoulder injury during the first half vs. the Lions.

Antwaun Woods, DT, Cowboys - Calf (Questionable)

Woods was ruled questionable to return due to a calf injury he sustained in the first half vs. the Lions.

T.J. Lang, RG, Lions - Concussion (Out)

Lang was ruled out during the first quarter after being diagnosed with a concussion.

Daniel Kilgore, C, Dolphins - Arm (Questionable)

The Dolphins ruled Kilgore questionable after he suffered an arm injury in the first half vs. Patriots.

Morris Claiborne, CB, Jets - Stomach (Questionable)

Claiborne was ruled questionable to return vs. the Jaguars due to a stomach injury that occurred in the first half.

Sam Acho, LB, Bears - Pectoral (Out)

The Bears ruled Acho out with a pectoral injury vs. the Buccaneers.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)