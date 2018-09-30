The New Orleans Saints bring their high-flying offense to the Big Apple on Sunday when they take on the New York Giants.

The Saints offense has been virtually unstoppable all season, averaging 428 yards and almost 35 points a game. But it's their defense that has been under the microscope, allowing a league-worst 34 points a game with their passing defense ranked 30th in the NFL.

Drew Brees is completing 81% of his passes for 1,078 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Giants got their first victory of 2018 prevailing over the Houston Texans 27–22. Eli Manning completed 25 of his 29 passes for 297 yards with two touchdowns, while rookie Saquon Barkley paced the running game with 82 yards and one touchdown.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

