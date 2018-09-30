Reacting and overreacting to everything that happened on Sunday afternoon. Get the full Sunday breakdown from Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling on The Monday Morning NFL Podcast. Subscribe to The MMQB Podcasts now and it will be in your feed first thing Monday morning

Things That Made Me Giddy

Much Better Dak: And the Cowboys were a little more creative—not L.A. Rams creative, but also not the yawn-inducing offense they’ve shown so far this season. Prescott was consistently on-target, including a big-time touch throw to Ezekiel Elliott (split out wide) over tight coverage to set up the game-winning field goal.

Patriots D Looks Whole Again: The Dolphins tested them early in the flats, and New England looked noticeably faster with Patrick Chung back on the field. After that, the Dolphins couldn’t get anything going. (Well, until Brock Osweiler came in and lit the Patriots up.)

Mariota Was Magnificent: This team is not equipped to come from behind, but Mariota was virtually flawless in coming back from a two-touchdown deficit. He also almost won it in overtime on a perfectly thrown deep shot that Darius Jennings dropped. He came back and won it anyway. It’s still going to be a weekly uphill climb for this offense, but this was as good as Mariota has ever been.

Mike Vrabel’s Cajones: He passed on a chance to kick a field goal and tie it in overtime (and likely for the game), and watched his team convert a fourth-and-2. It paid off with a touchdown and a win instead of a tie in Nashville as Tennessee moves to 3-1 despite having had a ton of obstacles to overcome.

Frank Reich Going for it on Fourth Down in Overtime: I’m fine with it. Yup, a tie became a loss. But the way the offense was going, and the way Houston was struggling to cover anyone, he had to like the chances to convert a fourth-and-4 and go get a win. It was also far from a given that the Texans, with the ball at midfield, 26 seconds left and no timeouts, were going to be able to get points.

Matthew Stafford Late: As good as anyone when his team needs points at the end of the game. The Cowboys did it right by literally not letting Stafford run another play after what looked like another game-winning Stafford drive on Sunday.

Andy Dalton Double Clutch: The game-winning drive included conversions on fourth-and-8 and fourth-and-6.

Demarcus Lawrence Doing Damage: He was often unblockable on Sunday, and is going to be a very wealthy man if he hits the open market next offseason.

Bortles Finds Enough of his Groove: He was generally comfortable and accurate after a disastrous outing against the Titans last week, with the receivers feasting on those crossing routes against the Jets.

Sony Michel: Some good old-fashioned two-back pounding set the tone against the Dolphins. Michel went for 112 yards on 25 carries, and the Patriots went for 175 on 40 rushes as a team.

Shaq Mason Hassling Kiko Alonso: On James White’s second-quarter touchdown run, Mason had Alonso turned the wrong way twice, then eventually pushed him 12 yards downfield as White sauntered leisurely into the end zone.

Andrew Luck’s Rebounds a Bit: Much better, especially after an ugly first half against the Texans. He was precise, even if the Colts are not testing defenses over the top.

Ezekiel Elliott: Absolutely a difference maker in this game, as a runner and—as evidenced by when he split out wide and made a 34-yard, over-the-shoulder catch to set up the game-winning field goal—as a receiver.

Adam Vinatieri: Surpasses Morten Andersen for most career field goals with 567. Not all of them on Sunday.

Packers Enjoy a Faux-Bye Week: This is what the Vikings thought they were getting last week!

Regrets

This Falcons Secondary Is a Disaster: Boy, if you’re passing up a chance to bring Eric Reid into your injury-ravaged secondary for virtually nothing, you have to have better answers than what Atlanta is running out there right now (Earl Thomas, perhaps?). They moved Brian Poole to safety on Sunday, which left rookie Isaiah Oliver out there at corner to blow a coverage on A.J. Green’s game-winning TD.

Deshaun Watson and the Offense Looks Great, but This D…: Even on a day when Jadeveon Clowney and J.J. Watt did a ton of damage, Houston was incredibly shaky on the back end.

Eagles’ Depth at Safety: Rodney McLeod is on injured reserve, and the Eagles don’t have much in the way of answers behind him. If you can't close out this Titans offense, you're going to have trouble collecting wins.

Xavien Howard Gets Humbled: He was wonderful through three games. On Sunday, he was not. Howard struggled against Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett. Get ‘em next game.

Tyler Eifert: Don’t look for the clip of what happened, but this is a tragedy, another major injury for an oft-injured star.

Jalen Mills Vs. Double Moves: Corey Davis got him for a 28-yard pickup on a third-and-3 in the first quarter, the 300th time Mills has been beaten by a double move, meaning everyone in attendance gets a free t-shirt or soda or something.

Jeff Heath’s Long Day: He starred as the Washington Generals on two separate highlights: First, the pratfall on Golden Tate’s first catch-and-run TD down the sideline, then getting steamrolled by Kerryon Johnson in the fourth quarter. He missed the rest of the game with a concussion, and the Cowboys were once again a mess on the back end when Heath was not on the field. This time, the offense bailed them out.

Akiem Hicks, Hassling Officials: Ejected at the end of the first half for contacting an official! Of course, if you’re going to lose your all-world defensive tackle for the game, you would prefer it be when you’re up 32.

It Is a Struggle for Sam Darnold: Giving him a break—especially with Josh McCown more than capable behind him—might not be a bad idea. (Though, on the other hand, there’s no reason to overreact to a game against that Jaguars defense.)

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

This Ryan Fitzpatrick Interception Signals the End: This is a third-and-goal from the 24, trailing by 32 points. Why is the ball being thrown to that spot, let alone with a defender bearing down? I don’t know where Fitzpatrick went to college, but surely that school and its alumni should be feeling great shame over this decision.

The Ryan Fitzpatrick story was nice but may just taking advantage of weak defenses.



He looks bad today. Eddie Jackson with the INTpic.twitter.com/XbpN9ZnUeu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 30, 2018

Alshon Jeffery, Contested: This was on a third-and-goal from the 16, one of a couple big catches in his season debut.

Alshon Jeffery is back doing Alshon Jeffrey things #PHIvsTEN pic.twitter.com/NzdkUj5VJr — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) September 30, 2018

The Tom Brady Eephus: Perhaps just assuming that Kiko Alonso would play that ball poorly?

Tom Brady with @StephenCurry30 style touchdown pass to James White. pic.twitter.com/wIvfPLTcYZ — Mark Dondero (@MarkDondero) September 30, 2018

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

Order Is Restored in the AFC East: Josh Gordon is contributing, converting three third downs (two with catches, one with a penalty drawn), Julian Edelman coming back Thursday night, and the defense looked a whole lot better with Patrick Chung back on the field and plodding rookie linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley sidelined with an injury. The Patriots look like the class of the AFC again.

Mitchell Trubisky In a Layup Line: Indeed, a struggling quarterback deserves plenty of credit for a six-touchdown game. But, boy, Matt Nagy was toying with Mike Smith’s defense on Sunday. The lack of a pass rush made it even easier, but Tampa’s back end had no idea what to do with all those crossers and wheel routes; Trubisky even left a throw or two on the field. Big-time progress, but it’s rarely this easy.

Jameis Winston Is Back: I guess.

