The Oakland Raiders, who are slated to relocate to Las Vegas, won't do so before the 2020 season, reports the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The team's deal with the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum expires at the end of the season.

Sam Boyd Stadium, the home facility for UNLV, is not considered a contingency site for the 2019 slate of home games, according to the report, leaving the Raiders without a place to play if the lease is not extended.

Sam Boyd Stadium seats 35,000 for football.

The Raiders move to Las Vegas from Oakland was approved by NFL owners in April 2017, with a $1.8 billion, 65,000–seat domed stadium located near the Las Vegas Strip set to be completed by Aug. 1, 2020.

Oakland Alameda Coliseum Authority general manager Scott McKibben has said that the Raiders could play at the Coliseum next season and beyond if their new Vegas stadium is not ready, but that deal goes away if any lawsuit is filed.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Wednesday that the Raiders will leave at the end of the season if the city of Oakland files a multimillion-dollar antitrust lawsuit against the NFL and the Raiders, with council members predicting award damages of up to $500 million if the city wins a potential lawsuit.

A far as a contingency plan for the Raiders should they not return to the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, options appear slim.

Memorial Stadium in Berkeley is not an option, as they have already turned down an XFL offer, and Stanford Stadium hosted a Super Bowl in 1985, but school officials have not been contacted by the team.

AT&T Park, home of MLB's San Francisco Giants and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, which hosts the San Francisco 49ers have their own issues with accommodating the team.