Week 5 is the week of the big man touchdown.

In the first set of games, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones returned an interception 20 yards for a score against the Jaguars.

In the second slate, it was Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph's turn to get in on the action.

The ninth-year interior lineman was in the right place at the right time as teammate Stephen Weatherly sacked Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and popped the ball into the air on a first-and-10 from the Minnesota 31-yard line. The ball landed right in Joseph's hands and he was able to sprint past everyone 64 yards for the game's first touchdown.

Linval Joseph has the football and he will NOT be stopped!



BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN for the @vikings!



📺: FOX #SKOL pic.twitter.com/UPmcdLSnwk — NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2018

That score made it 10-3 Vikings. Minnesota added another touchdown at the end of the second quarter to take a 17-3 advantage into halftime.