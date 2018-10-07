Watch: Vikings' Linval Joseph Returns Fumble 64 Yards for Touchdown

The first touchdown of Sunday's NFC Championship rematch came from a defensive lineman.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 07, 2018

Week 5 is the week of the big man touchdown.

In the first set of games, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones returned an interception 20 yards for a score against the Jaguars.

In the second slate, it was Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph's turn to get in on the action.

The ninth-year interior lineman was in the right place at the right time as teammate Stephen Weatherly sacked Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and popped the ball into the air on a first-and-10 from the Minnesota 31-yard line. The ball landed right in Joseph's hands and he was able to sprint past everyone 64 yards for the game's first touchdown.

That score made it 10-3 Vikings. Minnesota added another touchdown at the end of the second quarter to take a 17-3 advantage into halftime.

