After Hurricane Florence hit, Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers started a relief fund by contributing $100,000 of his own money. On Tuesday, he spent his off day helping recovery efforts in Lumberton, which made him realize the scope of the disaster, he told the Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue.

Peppers is from Baily, North Carolina, which is less than a two-hour drive from Lumberton.

"My home isn’t too far away from that area, and that made it real to me," Peppers said. "It made it real to me to actually come down here and see some of the damage, some of the people who were affected by this disaster."

He spent the day speaking with residents, seeing homes and offering support as he heard stories. He helped serve meals and helped repair a home for a policeman who was serving the community when the storm hit.

He's hoping that along with his fund, people show up to help.

"I think a big part of the solution to these problems, and a big part of the help is the volunteers," Peppers told the Observer. "People actually getting out there on the ground, putting in the work, going around helping other people and showing compassion for your neighbors. That really left an impression on me. ...People need to know that we’re all a big community and we all need help from time to time."

Peppers played football and basketball at North Carolina.

Donations to Peppers' fund can be made here.