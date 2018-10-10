Julius Peppers on Hurricane Relief: 'I Feel Like It’s a Responsibility'

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

In addition to donating money, Julius Peppers is hoping people donate their time to help others. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 10, 2018

After Hurricane Florence hit, Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers started a relief fund by contributing $100,000 of his own money. On Tuesday, he spent his off day helping recovery efforts in Lumberton, which made him realize the scope of the disaster, he told the Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue.

Peppers is from Baily, North Carolina, which is less than a two-hour drive from Lumberton.

"My home isn’t too far away from that area, and that made it real to me," Peppers said. "It made it real to me to actually come down here and see some of the damage, some of the people who were affected by this disaster."

He spent the day speaking with residents, seeing homes and offering support as he heard stories. He helped serve meals and helped repair a home for a policeman who was serving the community when the storm hit. 

He's hoping that along with his fund, people show up to help.

"I think a big part of the solution to these problems, and a big part of the help is the volunteers," Peppers told the Observer. "People actually getting out there on the ground, putting in the work, going around helping other people and showing compassion for your neighbors. That really left an impression on me. ...People need to know that we’re all a big community and we all need help from time to time."

Peppers played football and basketball at North Carolina. 

Donations to Peppers' fund can be made here

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)