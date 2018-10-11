The 1–4 Giants take on the 2–3 Eagles tonight, giving us our first look at how New York will rebound from the Odell Beckham Jr.-related controversy that began Sunday morning. And I’ve got to say, I really don’t think the NFL media or fans have truly appreciated both the absurdity and hilarity of Lil Wayne’s role in this controversy.

The Giants had some fun with it earlier this week when the team blared a Wayne song during practice, and our video team at SI Now played around with it on Wednesday, but it seems not enough people have truly laughed about this entire episode. As a friend pointed out this week, NBA Twitter would have a field day, creating all kinds of memes. Instead, an NFL media that can take itself too seriously at times (yes, I’m raising my hand here, too) is taking itself too seriously now.

Tuesday morning, Lil Wayne released a six-minute-long video where he did some magnificent story telling. He welcomes the viewer by saying good morning (very important); recaps what those opposed to him, his music or his role beside Beckham have been saying; and launches into his own defense point-by-point. He’s backlit solely by a red neon sign, and though he’s holding something in his hand that is emitting smoke, not once does he take a puff from it during the video.

“You probably need to [listen to more Lil Wayne music] the way you’ve been playing. You probably need to bang some Carter V before a game. Just sayin’. Just take it into consideration.”

Any photo from tonight’s game showing headphones in Eli Manning’s ears should be meme’d in some way related to Tha Carter V.

“I got an uncle that was doing time that remembers seeing [the Manning family] at five in the morning every other morning on the schoolyard way before the students got there practicing.”

I don’t know how many correctional institutions in the New Orleans area are so close to a school that one could see multiple members of the Manning family nearby, but I’m not one to question Lil Wayne or his family members.

“I know a little bit about New York. I spent a little time on an island out there called Rikers Island.”

I mean… come on. You would belly-laugh if a comic said this at a stand-up show you paid for.

The Giants are 0–1 since the interview aired, losing on Sunday after Graham Gano kicked a 63-yard field goal as time expired. The Lil Wayne interview could either be the Boat Trip from the 2016 season or—as Beckham has noted—it could galvanize the locker room and turn the season around. Either way, we need to appreciate sports being a diversion here and hope that the MetLife Stadium DJ plays only Lil Wayne during pregame warmups.

Not getting this newsletter in your inbox yet? Sign up for The MMQB’s Morning Huddle.

HOT READS

NOW ON THE MMQB: Andy Benoit goes long on the unlikely comeback of assistant coach Joe Cullen, a story that starts with him naked in a Wendy’s drive-thru. … Is Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins ready for the NFL? Kalyn Kahler investigates. … Beginning next week we have an exclusive narrative podcast examining Steve McNair’s 2009 death. … and more.

WHAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: Taking a good, hard look at the season so far for the NFL’s rookie quarterbacks. … There’s no way Deshaun Watson can keep taking this many hits. Right? … Come get your power rankings here! … and more .

PRESS COVERAGE

1. Brian Hoyer is playing the role of Patrick Mahomes for the Patriots’ defense ahead of their Sunday night tilt.

2. Mitchell Trubisky’s teammates won’t let him play without his lucky arm sleeve.

3. The Ringer inquires which Watt brother is winning the NFL pass-rush battle?

4. After not expecting to get fined for criticizing the officials, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin got fined $25,000 for criticizing the officials.

5. The Week 7 Sunday Night Football match between the Rams and 49ers thankfully got flexed out for Chiefs-Bengals. But the LA Times’ Sam Farmer looks at how the NFL will try to get the Rams back in primetime soon.

6. ClaytonFootball’s Joel Corry looks at how much it will cost Jerry Jones to keep DeMarcus Lawrence after the 2018 season.

Have a story you think we should include in tomorrow’s Press Coverage? Let us know here.

THE KICKER

I was reminded for the Teddy Perkins episode from the FX series Atlanta and need to share this one-minute clip. “Wash your hands…immediately.”

Question? Comment? Story idea? Let the team know at talkback@themmqb.com