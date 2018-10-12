Giants Coach Shurmur Explains Why Beckham Walked Off in First Half With Offense on Field

With the Giants down 24–6 seconds before halftime, Beckham was seen walking off the field. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 12, 2018

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walked off to the locker room against the Eagles before halftime while the New York offense was still on the field. The Giants lost the game 34–13.

But with the Giants down 24–6 seconds before halftime, Beckham was seen walking off the field. Beckham had two receptions for 12 yards in the first half. Quarterback Eli Manning went 10–for–23 in the first half with 162 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

According to New York Daily News' Pat Leonard, after halftime, Beckham came out of the locker room late after kickoff. Beckham was back on the field for the Giants' first offensive possesion of the second half. 

Also during the game, Beckham appeared to bang his head on an air blower and yell to himself. 

After the game, Giants coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Beckham left early because he needed IVs. He added that he didn't see him headbutting the cooling fan, but that he can't do things like that, according to Leonard.

Beckham finished with six catches for 44 yards and an offensive fumble. Manning went 24–for–43 with 281 yards and no touchdown passes. 

The 25-year-old's move comes hours after he was reportedly fined an undisclosed amount for his comments in last week’s ESPN interview with Josina Anderson. In the interview, Beckham expressed frustration with the New York offense. Beckham also questioned quarterback Eli Manning's success when asked if he was the problem.

