The Indianapolis Colts travel to to East Rutherford, NJ, this week to take on the New York Jets in Week 6 of NFL action.

The Colts (1-4) will be playing on an extra three days of rest following a 38-24 loss to the Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 5. Andrew Luck threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns in that game, but was unable to rally Indianapolis from a 24-3 halftime deficit. The Colts were missing several key players to injury for that game including wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and linebacker Darius Leonard.

The Jets (2-3) won their second game of the season last Sunday by taking down the Broncos 34-16. Jets running back Isaiah Crowell ran for 219 yards on just 15 carries, which made him the first player since 2009 to break 200 yards on fewer than 20 carries. Bilal Powell added 99 rushing yards. The Jets as a team ran for 323 yards for the second-most in franchise history and the most of any team since 2014. Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold threw for three touchdowns, including completions of 77 and 35 yards to Robby Anderson.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.