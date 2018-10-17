Brock Osweiler will make his second straight start for Miami on Sunday when the Dolphins take on the Lions at Hard Rock Stadium, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

Osweiler was named the Dolphins' starter last week after Ryan Tannehill was ruled out with a shoulder injury. During Wednesday's press conference, coah Adam Gase said Osweiler will once again see the field when the team hosts the Lions.

Osweiler helped the Dolphins overcome a 21-10 deficit during last week's contest against the Bears and Miami won 31-28 in overtime. He threw for a career-high 380 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the outing.

Tannehill attended Wednesday's practice but did not throw. Gase did not provide a timeline on the starting quarterback's return.

The Dolphins (4–2) and Lions (2–3) kickoff at 1 p.m. on Sunday.