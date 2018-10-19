Odell Beckham: ‘I Really Don’t Like Water’

It’s really the least of the problems the Giants have had this season but star receiver Odell Beckham has had trouble with staying hydrated and preventing cramping. He turned heads when he walked off the field before the end of the first half in last week’s game against the Eagles, but it turned out he was just heading to the locker room early to get fluids through an IV.

Beckham was asked Friday about the cramping issues and offered a frankly stunning admission: “I really don’t like water.”

Odell Beckham Jr. on cramping up during games: "I really don't like water"

Now, it doesn’t exactly sound like Beckham is saying he doesn’t like the taste of water (as much as water “tastes” like anything).

“You get that stomach feeling—it’s all sloshy,” Beckham added.

Still, it’s totally possible to stay properly hydrated without slowing yourself down. You don’t have to drink Tom Brady levels of water, but it shouldn’t be difficult to stay hydrated enough that you don’t have to receive fluids directly into your veins.

It’s important for every person to remain properly hydrated, whether you’re an elite athlete or not. When watching their team’s putrid offense makes them vomit, Giants fans should be sure to replenish their fluids.