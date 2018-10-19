Odell Beckham: ‘I Really Don’t Like Water’

Odell Beckham is the anti-Tom Brady. 

By Dan Gartland
October 19, 2018

It’s really the least of the problems the Giants have had this season but star receiver Odell Beckham has had trouble with staying hydrated and preventing cramping. He turned heads when he walked off the field before the end of the first half in last week’s game against the Eagles, but it turned out he was just heading to the locker room early to get fluids through an IV. 

Beckham was asked Friday about the cramping issues and offered a frankly stunning admission: “I really don’t like water.”

Now, it doesn’t exactly sound like Beckham is saying he doesn’t like the taste of water (as much as water “tastes” like anything). 

“You get that stomach feeling—it’s all sloshy,” Beckham added. 

Still, it’s totally possible to stay properly hydrated without slowing yourself down. You don’t have to drink Tom Brady levels of water, but it shouldn’t be difficult to stay hydrated enough that you don’t have to receive fluids directly into your veins. 

It’s important for every person to remain properly hydrated, whether you’re an elite athlete or not. When watching their team’s putrid offense makes them vomit, Giants fans should be sure to replenish their fluids. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)